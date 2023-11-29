Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
The Mercury in 2015: Students get 'schnitty' over North Gong price change

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 29 2023 - 12:00pm
North Wollongong Hotel manager Steve Moore with the popular chicken schnitty, which caused a bit of a ruckus in 2015. Picture by Robert Peet
North Wollongong Hotel manager Steve Moore with the popular chicken schnitty, which caused a bit of a ruckus in 2015. Picture by Robert Peet

Looking back at November 30, 2015

University of Wollongong students are protesting the disappearance of the North Gong Hotel's $7.50 schnitty.

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

