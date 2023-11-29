The Mercury in 2015: Students get 'schnitty' over North Gong price change

University of Wollongong students are protesting the disappearance of the North Gong Hotel's $7.50 schnitty.
The price of the very popular chicken schnitzel had been bumped up to $10.50 and the students were not happy, going so far as to start a petition which had already attracted 500 signatures in four days.
"We have been a loyal patron of the North Gong Pub for several glorious, schnitty fuelled years," the petition stated.
"In all this time, I have never strayed from the $7.50 schnitty. This is our birthright. I demand satisfaction. Stand with me UOW, together we shall not be moved."
Licensee Doug Sweeney said the price was unsustainable but a schnitty on its own was still $7.50 - the extras like sauce and a choice of salads would bump the price up to $10.50.
He said there were no complaints on the night the prices changed. "A lot of people were like 'yep, that's fine, no worries. Happy to pay it'."
