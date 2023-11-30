When did $11 beers become acceptable: Letters, December 1, 2023

Last Saturday (November 25) I had the pleasure of attending Anita's Theatre at Thirroul, to see the Australian Eagles. ... The concert was great, as the band members were technically brilliant and sounded just like the real thing.
At the interval, I decided to buy a beer at the bar. They did not stock my tipple of choice, and were asking $11 for a can of beer I had never heard of. Needless to say, I refused to pay the extortionate price.
Before the concert, we dined at the pub and ate a pizza ($25) and had a schooner of Tooheys ($9). ...
Perhaps I missed the article in the Mercury of our new national sport, that is, the Public Rip Off! ... And this will continue as long as we are quiet and just mumble our complaints under our breath. ... NOT ME!
Bob Young, Mount Keira
The passing of voluntary assisted dying in NSW, though decades overdue, is a victory for humanity over religious inanity.
The Christian view that we should suffer unbearably because of a non-evidential, 2,000-year-old myth, about one of the 18,000 or so Gods invented by humans, is outdated nonsense.
The life of the individual belongs to the individual alone, and no unproven religious ideology should ever circumvent our dignity.
It is to the credit of most young people that they are now finding the truth behind these mythologies and rejecting them outright. Amen.
Max Perram, Wollongong
Further on Australia Day Awards
Thank you to those readers who read my comments on Wollongong Council's Australia Day Awards now with the Australia Day tag dropped.
Am I wrong in thinking that those who came to live in our wonderful country are now adopted families to this land we love. Did they not come here for all the very many pluses we offer? Get away from trauma in their own country? Appreciate peace and calm, freedom, friendship, opportunity and complete acceptance?Even to become an Australian Citizen?
Oh no not on Australia Day!
Why do those negative writers want us to feel ashamed to be Australian?
Is what happened in 1788 going to be an albatross flapping around our collective necks for ever? As I wrote it is part of the country's history. Please let's move on.
If there are people now living here taking advantage of all the very wonderful opportunities we offer feel they can't accept such an award with the tag Australia Day they need to think that it's an honour to be offered such an award in their new country and be proud to share their talents so we can learn from them.
Margaret Wolfe, Wollongong
