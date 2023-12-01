The Mercury in 1997: Valentine's Day flowers fall foul of council

Corrimal Street florist Amanda Watkinson had to face court - all because of some flowers on the footpath.
Around Valentine's Day she had placed five stands of flowers outside her business.
A Wollongong City Council officer warned her on consecutive days that they were obstructing the footpath, and then issued an infringement.
When the case finally appeared in court, Ms Watkinson was facing a charge of obstructing the footpath, which came with a maximum $2200 fine.
In her defence, she said she had taken 2000 photos that showed other businesses doing the same thing.
Magistrate Paul Johnson found the matter proven and Ms Watkinson was ordered to pay $100 in professional costs.
However, he did not record a conviction, in part because the relevant roads legislation was difficult to understand.
"Even I had to read it a few times myself to understand it," Mr Johnson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.