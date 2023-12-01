Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Community/History

Bet you didn't know there's a phantom pub on the way to Bateman's Bay

Updated December 1 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the first weekend of summer. A time when the minds of many Y-platers turn to that much anticipated end-of-year dose of saltwater therapy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.