South Coast cricket top batters and bowlers so far this season

Lake Illawarra have been the kings of South Coast cricket for almost a decade.
Competition leaders The Rail have also enjoyed a good run in recent years, while Nowra-based Ex Servos and Berry-Shoalhaven Heads are genuine challengers this season.
The success these four teams are enjoying is down to a number of factors.
But it's no surprise many players from these teams feature prominently in the competition's individual batting and bowling statistics.
The Rail have two batters in the top 10, with the competition's leading run-scorer after eight-rounds Dylan Rae having scored 400 runs at an average of 66.67.
His Razorbacks team-mate Hayden Church is in his fifth-place, having compiled 282 runs at an average of 56.4.
The Lakers also have two batsmen in the top 10, skipper Kerrod White (311 runs at 77.75) in third spot and Max Henderson (228 runs at 57) in seventh spot.
Shellharbour City also has two batters in the top 10, Jack McDonald ( 273 runs at 54.6) in sixth spot and Alexander Brown (210 runs at 42) in ninth place.
The others in the top 10 are Albion Park Eagles batter Kayne Grove (363 runs at 90.75) in second spot, Berry's Thomas Fletcher (284 runs at 71) in fourth place, Brandon Labb (222 runs at 44.4) from Bay and Basin Dolphins in eighth spot and Kookas batter Anthony Dragovic (198 runs at 49.5) in 10th place.
Meantime in the bowling category four of the top 10 bowlers come play for Ex Servos and The Rail.
Ex Servos bowler Jake O'Connell is the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets coming at the impressive average of just 8.47.
His team-mate Michael Coulter is in seventh place with 10 wickets at 13.1 .
The competition's top run-scorer Dylan Rae has also excelled with the ball, snaring 10 wickets at 10.8.
With rain washing out last weekend's round of matches, all these players will be hoping round nine fixtures go ahead on Saturday.
The fixtures will see Albion Park take on Bomaderry Tigers at Keith Grey Oval, Kookas battle Bay and Basin Dolphins at Oakleigh Park, The Rail play Kiama Cavaliers at Croome Regional Sporting Complex, Ex Servos host Berry-Shoalhaven Heads at Hayden Drexel Oval and Lake Illawarra play North Nowra Cambewarra at Howard Fowles Oval.
