Wednesday, 6 December 2023
The Mercury in 1996: Children hurt in bus blunder

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 6 2023 - 12:00pm
In 1996 the driver of a Culburra school bus lost his license after slamming on the brakes while driving children to school. Generic image.
Looking back at December 7, 1996

A bus driver who slammed on the brakes to teach the primary school students on board a lesson lost his licence.

