How reality TV led this Welsh couple to opening a burger joint in Warilla

A family of reality television stars have opened a fancy burger joint in the heart of Warilla, after swapping the countryside of Wales for the South Coast.
Hedydd and Steven Jamieson and their three sons had previously appeared in the long-running UK show Wanted Down Under, where families are given a glimpse at what it's like living in either Australia or New Zealand.
It was enough to convince the restaurateurs to leave their popular steakhouse restaurants behind and start a new life, arriving on New Year's Day in 2017 and signing a lease to a house they'd never seen before.
After both worked in various other hospitality venues, the duo have finally been able to open their own and make their mark with "posh junk food".
"Don't come in if you're on a diet," Mrs Jamieson laughed.
"We're making everything from scratch here and then we've got a bakery hand-making all our buns and for us so that everything's fresh, but essentially it's like posh junk food. I love it. It's real comfort food."
The Jamieson's new venture, 2 Bulls Eatery on George Street, is described as "upmarket junk food" with American-style burgers flowing with cheese (some named after cartoon characters), decadent hot dogs, Poutine, plus options for vegans and those wanting something a little healthier.
Despite their success in hospitality back home, the husband-and-wife duo didn't want to open a big outfit in Wollongong but preferred to stay closer to home, noting a need for burgers in the Shellharbour area.
"Most the places [empty shopfronts] that came up were in Wollongong ... and I was like, 'No we need somewhere that does good burgers and hot dogs and here in the Shellharbour because there's not so many. And somewhere where you can come in and chill in the afternoon or early evening," Mrs Jamieson said.
"We're doing BYO at the moment because we don't have a [liquor] license, so everyone's happy with that turning up bringing their bottle of wine, relaxing having their food."
The 2 Bulls Eatery will be open Monday to Saturday, 11.30am and last orders at 7pm. They do dine-in and take-away.
For more details, visit: www.2bullseatery.com or check them out on Facebook.
