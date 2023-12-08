Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/A-League

Wollongong physio Brendan Wyatt to again attempt the impossible for great cause

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 8 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Wyatt pictured playing for University in the District League in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr
Brendan Wyatt pictured playing for University in the District League in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr

Wollongong-based A-League physiotherapist Brendan Wyatt is again going to push his body to its absolute limit for a sensational cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from AFL
More from sports
Wollongong physio Brendan Wyatt to again attempt the impossible for great cause
Brendan Wyatt pictured playing for University in the District League in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr
Brendan Wyatt is running to raise money for Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM).
Jordan Warren
No comments
Rejuvenated Corrimal Cougars to reload for 2024 Illawarra League campaign
Sean Maloney (left) and Jarrod Mullen have been named as the Corrimal Cougars' co-coaches for 2024. Pictures by Anna Warr and Ryan Osland
It's been a huge week for the club, both on and off the field.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Albion Park's Blake Govers starts preparing for crunch 2024 with Kookaburras
Illawarra star Blake Govers is focused on a big year ahead with the Kookaburras. Picture - Hockey Australia
Gerringong's Grace Stewart was also named in the Hockeyroos squad.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Title credentials will be tested when leaders The Rail and Ex Servos face-off
The Rail batters Kieran Gilly (85) and Adam Ison (59) were crucial with the bat in their win last week against Kiama. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A top of the table clash will headline round 10's fixtures.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.