Corrimal teen 'over the moon' to be off to cricket national championships

Corrimal teen cricket sensation Kiesha Baldwin has an end goal to one day play for Australia.
But in the meantime the 16-year-old is happy just to make the most of the representative opportunities that come her way.
Kiesha is the only player from the Greater Illawarra zone selected to play for NSW Country in the Female U19 National Championships in Brisbane from December 14-21.
"When I got the call to say I had made the squad, I was just over the moon, it was almost like I got picked for the Australian team with the way I reacted," she said.
"It's a huge achievement for me, I'm so proud."
It's also a well deserved selection for Kiesha, who plays for Port Kembla U15B's on Saturdays and the Campbelltown Ghosts first-grade side on Sundays.
The Corrimal High School student works hard on her game, training with Port Kembla on Thursday nights and Campbelltown on Wednesday nights.
The promising medium-pace bowler also sometimes heads to Cricket Central in Sydney to train with the NSW Country squad.
Kiesha has been playing club cricket since the age of seven.
"My two older brothers play cricket or used to play and I think that's where the love for it came into place because I used to play in the backyard with them almost every day," Kiesha said.
"I'm keen now to go as far as I can in the game that I love.
"The huge end goal is to play for Australia, but first the next level for me is hopefully to get picked for a WBBL team.
"I do realise as I'm getting older that I'm getting closer to that level and I'm hoping to achieve that dream as soon as possible.
"In the meantime though I just want to do well for NSW Country at the national championships."
Kiesha said NSW Country coach Hannah Trethewy was one of many coaches who had played a huge role in her development to date.
"There's heaps of coaches in my life who have changed the way that I go about cricket. Hannah Trethewy being one of them. She has actually helped me with a lot recently," she said.
"Every coach I've ever had has obviously helped me to get here today and obviously it wouldn't be possible without my mum either."
