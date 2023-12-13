Catch Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe in Wollongong as 'Bang On' hits the road

Pop culture heroes Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe are taking their smashing podcast on the road in the new year and would love Illawarra residents to be a part of the show.
Bang On is a funny, informative and emotional weekly podcast on Double J unpacking the biggest stories in arts, music, culture "and stuff" with two much loved and respected music journalists and broadcasters.
They'll kick off with two shows at the Adelaide Fringe in late February 2024 and will pop in at venues from Newcastle to Hobart to Cairns to Perth and lots of places in between through the first half of the year.
The tour will kick-off with two shows at the Adelaide Fringe in late February before heading over to Newcastle, Hobart, Cairns, Perth and in between - including Anita's Theatre in Thirroul on July 5.
"We're both ridiculously excited to be taking this podcast on a proper tour around the country for the first time, because we'll finally get to meet all of our fabulous listeners (our devoted Bang Fam) - they've been through so much with us over the last eight years," Myf and Zan said in a statement.
"We simply cannot wait to see your faces and we guarantee to share wine time, probably laugh a lot, possibly cry just a little bit, and definitely do a 'faarshun' parade together. It's gonna be a hoot!"
Ticketmaster presale, venue presale and token presale tickets are available now. General public tickets go on sale Friday December 15, from 10am.
Presented by Double J & Token Events Running Times: Doors - 6:30pm, start - 7:30pm, finish - 8:30pm.
Tickets from Ticketmaster.com.au.
