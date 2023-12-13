Illawarra Mercury
Catch Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe in Wollongong as 'Bang On' hits the road

By Desiree Savage
Updated December 13 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 1:52pm
Pop culture heroes Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe are taking their smashing podcast on the road in the new year and would love Illawarra residents to be a part of the show.

