Bulli home is perfect for entertaining

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Situated in an incredible lifestyle location with McCauley's Beach less than 100 metres away, this well-appointed family home is sure to impress.
The upper level features an open plan design with bi-fold doors, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living, while the entry level greets you with an 8m x 2.4m pool, landscaped gardens, entertaining deck and lounge room.
The main bedroom suite on the top floor features a private north-west facing terrace with drastic escarpment views, large walk-in robe and en suite.
Featuring a further three bedrooms on the lower level all with underfloor heating, two with en suites and one with a walk-in wardrobe.
Adding to the stunning home is a chef's kitchen with quality appliances and Caesarstone benchtops.
There is a glass loft with an expansive view of the escarpment and McCauley's Beach.
A smart C-Bus system controls the lighting and media throughout, and heating and cooling is provided with split-system air-conditioning.
The landscaped gardens feature an outdoor living area and koi pond.
Set in the tightly held address of Aragan Circuit, just footsteps to the beach and a short walk to Point Street Café and the popular Bulli Boat Sheds. Also just a 15-minute drive (approx) to Wollongong CBD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.