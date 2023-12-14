Girls smashing cricket records at Wests Illawarra

Wests Illawarra Cricket Club (WICC) has smashed records on and off the pitch with its inaugural All Girls Only Woolworths Cricket Blast program.
An extraordinary 333 per cent increase in engagement was achieved during the six-week initiative which wrapped up on Wednesday, December 13.
Program coordinator Jenna Purcell said the six-week program was designed to foster a nurturing environment where young talents can thrive, focusing on honing skills while revelling in the sheer joy of the sport.
She said the initiative, made possible through generous funding from Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket NSW (CNSW), represented a significant milestone for the club, amplifying opportunities for young female cricketers in the region.
"Notably, the club has experienced a commendable 58 per cent rise in junior girls' registrations, prompting the formation of two dedicated teams," Purcell said.
"To facilitate this growth, WICC has proudly appointed a female coach, along with a Female Blast coordinator, providing essential mentorship and guidance to these aspiring athletes.
"Moreover, WICC has equipped its junior teams with colored pants, kit bags, and top-notch cricket gear, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing a conducive environment for skill development and enjoyment of the game."
Looking ahead, the club was also excited to announce its upcoming Women's Social Smash in February - a-five week extravaganza of spirited, small-sided cricket games tailored for a fun and social experience.
This initiative eliminates the need for specialised equipment, encouraging enthusiastic participation.
Additionally in January Wests Illawarra will host a School Holiday Program tailored for children aged five to 10-years-old.
This program promises an engaging and fun-filled cricketing experience, serving as an excellent introduction to the sport.
Interested parents and guardians are encouraged to contact the club for further details and enrolment information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.