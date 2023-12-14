Dozens of dogs at Dapto markets just want a couch for Christmas

Remember that saying "a dog's for life, not just Christmas" - forget it, says Jamie Palmer.
Once used as a reminder that pet ownership extends beyond the festive season, the rehoming and adoption programs director for Greyhounds NSW, believes the message has been received. Loud and clear.
Now she wants dog owners in waiting to jump aboard the "couch for Christmas" bandwagon.
"Christmas is a time where people are at home - schools finish, we get time off work and that makes it a great opportunity to bring an animal into your home," Ms Palmer said.
"And it also means that they get it home for Christmas."
As for the big difference between the two campaigns, it's simple, Ms Palmer believes those considering adopting greyhounds are prepared: "They've researched them - hard."
And that was apparent at Bulli Village Christmas markets last Sunday.
There was a constant conga-line of people at Bulli Showground in front of the Greyhounds as Pets stall - and the not-for-profit organisation wants more of the same this weekend.
The organisation plans to take dozens of dogs to the Christmas markets at the Groundz Precinct at the Dapto Showgrounds on Saturday, December 16.
It's the first time in five years an adoption day's been held in the Illawarra, Ms Palmer said.
"We recently ran an adoption day up at the Hanrob kennels at Heathcote and became aware of a huge interest from the Illawarra."
But so interested were potential owners, some have already selected their preferred leggy companion aand filled in the appropriate online forms before Saturday's event.
"People will definitely take home dogs from Dapto," Ms Palmer said.
But it's important they are matched with a dog that fits their lifestyle.
A team from Greyhounds as Pets will use their expertise to match dogs with humans at Dapto.
"I think the message is starting to get out about the greyhounds and what a great, great, pet and companion animal they are," Ms Palmer said.
They are, she insisted, gentle, non-barking couch potatoes who can happily exist on a 20-minute walk a day.
"They travel well, because they've had to going to race meetings across the countryside and they just love people of all ages because that's what they're used to."
If you register for the Dapto event, a dogologue of all the available greyhounds at the adoption day will be sent to your inbox.
The canine carnival at the Groundz Precinct starts at 3pm and continues until 6pm Saturday.
