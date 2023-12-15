Edmund Rice College's class of 2023 achieve top HSC results Advertising Feature

Edmund Rice College's 2023 HSC Top Achievers (left to right) Oliver Campbell, Josh Hayes and Sean Staniforth. Picture supplied

The 2023 HSC results are in and students at Edmund Rice College have received some remarkable results.

Principal Dr Stephen Gough said, "On behalf of the Edmund Rice College community, I sincerely congratulate the Class of 2023 for their many commendable achievements.



"This distinguished group of young men have exhibited an unwavering commitment to learning and an admirable desire to effect positive societal change.



"We convey our best wishes to the Class of 2023 for a future marked by continued happiness and success."



Here's what some of Edmund Rice College's top HSC performers had to say:

Josh Hayes - 'Top Achiever' - Industrial Technology: Ranked 2nd in the state

"Selecting subjects that aligned with my passions proved crucial for my HSC success. My commitment to Industrial Technology Timber and VET Construction reflected my genuine interest in these fields and fueled remarkable achievements," Josh said.



"Ranking 2nd in the state with a Band 6 mark of 99 in Industrial Technology Timber showcased my dedication. The Roubo workbench I crafted earned accolades, being shortlisted for NESA's SHAPE and InTECH exhibitions, as well as Wood Review's Makers of the Year magazine.



"Furthermore, this complemented my success in VET Construction, where I received Illawarra Workplace Learning's VET Student of the Year award in construction, as well as the prestigious overall Most Outstanding VET Student of the Year. With a Band 6 mark of 94 and a top 20 ranking, I have now enrolled in a Bachelor of Civil Engineering at UOW for 2024 and intend to secure a cadetship in Civil Engineering or Construction Project Management midway through next year."



Sean Staniforth - 'Top Achiever' - Industrial Technology: Ranked 9th in the state

"Commencing the HSC I dreamed of achieving a 90 ATAR and was left on numerous occasions to contemplate whether it was still achievable. Today I am honoured to have received a 93.50 ATAR and ranked 9th in the state for Industrial Technology," Sean said.



"Reflecting back on the HSC journey it has provided me with the platform and the motive to develop an invaluable skill set that will assist me in achieving success in my future endeavours.



"Producing my major work for Industrial Technology Timber required me to dedicate over 500 hours and numerous 18 hour days to one subject whilst not losing sight of my remaining studies and leadership commitments."

Oliver Campbell - 'Top Achiever' - Studies of Religion II: Ranked 6th in the state

"I am extremely appreciative of the opportunity to undertake accelerated Studies of Religion 2 (SOR2), as it has increased my skills and abilities for the HSC next year, and boosted my confidence greatly," Oliver said.



"It has also enabled me to refine myself in all aspects, and has allowed me to realise the importance of teamwork within the class to achieve the best results in the HSC.



"I am very happy and thankful to be state ranked in SOR2, and look forward to what next year brings."

Alec Steele - College Dux - 96.15 ATAR

"Edmund Rice College has given me a fantastic opportunity to study for the past six years of my schooling and I am pleased to say that I have grasped this with both hands.



"As a school that provides exceptional opportunities to excel academically and through extracurricular activities, it was easy to keep my academic/non academic balance in check, providing a platform to achieve the exceptional results that are worthy of a 96.15 ATAR."

