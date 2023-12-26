Crunchy, golden, salty, hot - we think we've found the Illawarra's best chips

General comments: We were initially taken aback by the very bright yellow of these chips (although they would tick the box of our colleague who actually prefers chips this colour) but one taste and we were hooked. They were crunchy, flavoursome and moreish, not oily, drained really well and salted evenly. If you broke one in half, the potato inside was fluffy and - despite trying to limit ourselves to just a couple of chips from each place - we kept reaching into the back seat to try "just one more". While this wasn't our number one, it was close and would definitely be a favourite for younger members of the family.