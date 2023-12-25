Teen airlifted to hospital after motorbike accident near Nowra

A teenager was airlifted to hospital after he came off a motorcycle and injured his arm on Christmas Day.
NSW Ambulance crews responded to calls of the accident on Woollamia Road, Falls Creek - near Nowra - about 10.30am on December 25.
The Toll Rescue helicopter took the boy, aged in his mid-teens, to Sydney Children's hospital with an injury to his arm.
It is understood the boy sustained a gash to his arm as a result of the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.