Want to spend NYE in the Southern Highlands? Here's four things to do

Enjoy a four-course meal with champagne on arrival, and live music. Attendees should arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm sitting. It is $120 per person and $50 per child.
Book it through therobertsonhotel.com/new-years-eve. Guests are invited to stay after dinner and enjoy drinks in the bar to welcome the new year.
Enjoy tasty food with a glass of sparkling wine on arrival at Park Proxi. It is $120 per person and the dinner will take place from 5.30pm to 9.30pm. It also gives attendees free entry into Harveys Bar to be entertained by Darren Powell (below). Call 02 4862 8600 to make a booking.
Darren Powell will perform soulful tunes to celebrate the end of 2023. Sit back and relax from 8.30pm to 12.30am at Park Proxi. It is $25 per person which includes a house wine or beer. Call 02 4862 8600 to make a booking.
Celebrate New Year's Eve with a bang among the Festival of Lights. The musical line-up includes John Goodfellow, The Bare Bone and Dr Gumbo. Bring a picnic dinner and dance. It starts at 7pm and is due to finish at 12.30am.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and free for children up to the age of 12. Buy them through evnt.au.
