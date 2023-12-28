Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Want to spend NYE in the Southern Highlands? Here's four things to do

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
December 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
See where you can celebrate New Year's Eve in the Southern Highlands. Picture by Shutterstock
See where you can celebrate New Year's Eve in the Southern Highlands. Picture by Shutterstock

The Robertson Hotel 

Enjoy a four-course meal with champagne on arrival, and live music. Attendees should arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm sitting. It is $120 per person and $50 per child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.