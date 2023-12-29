All you need to know about the Illawarra Folk Festival 2024

The upcoming Illawarra Folk Festival is expecting thousands at Bulli Showgrounds as new volunteers infuse it with younger vibes Across January 19 to 21.
Festival director and local music producer Cody Munro Moore said they wanted to make the 37th edition as inclusive as possible to young and old.
"We have gone down the road of trying to get a lot of young people performing," said Moore.
"We have a lot of young people being the MC's a lot of young people across the board working so that they can add their own like invigoration into the festival. I think last year a lot of people were still stepping back. This year a lot of people have stepped forward."
Having taken the reigns from long time director David De Santi last year, Moore believes he and the team have a better indication of what is working and what's not.
Ninety-two acts will play across eight venues around the showgrounds from January 19 to 21, with dancing, workshops and on-site camping still part of the mix.
Five-piece Celtic punk band The Go Set will make a return and get the crowd rocking on both Friday and Saturday nights, while 91-year-old folk legend Ted Egan will also return and set to get toes tapping.
Pre-purchased adult tickets online are $155 for a 3-day pass.
At the gate: Adults $175 (3-day pass), Youth $60 (3-day pass), children under 12 are FREE. Friday Adult $60, Saturday Adult $80 and Sunday Adult $70.
Campsites are only available as a package - 3-Day Festival Ticket + Campsite Package (no pets allowed on site).
Online tickets through: https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-folk-festival-2024
Bulli Showgrounds is found on Grevillea Park Road, off the Princes Highway at Bulli.
It is also a short walk from Bulli Train Station on the South Coast Line, or jump on a bus - #2 and #90 stop by there.
The Folk School workshops return across the road at the Northern Illawarra Uniting Church on Point Street, teaching beginner ukuelele to New Orleans-style brass improvisation to foot percussion.
The Illawarra Folk Club will present 24 workshops on Friday January 19 which aim to increase awareness of folk music traditions and provide opportunities for musicians of all ages to build on their skills and open new musical doors.
ENTRY $65 all day, $30 per session VENUE Northern Illawarra Uniting Church, corner of Point Street & Princes Highway, Bulli
For more information, visit: www.illawarrafolkfestival.com.au/folk-school
Global Green
The Global Green Stage is a Pavilion Tent on the 'green' near the old horse stables. It will be the venue for kids events, dance displays, concerts and the blackboard concerts. Adjacent to the tent will be Junkyard Rascals providing a daytime play area for kids.
Slacky Flat Bar
FEATURE ARTIST CONCERTS A building behind the Grandstand that can seat up to 800 persons. It forms part of the Festival Bar area. The Bar stocks a number of Young Henrys beers, wines, cider and soft drinks.
Grandstand Bar
This is on the ground floor of the Grandstand building and is adjacent to the Slacky Flat Bar. It hosts sessions from early to late and a number of concert and spoken word events.
Grandstand Restaurant
This is upstairs in the Grandstand building and features intimate concerts and late night events.
Folk Grand
A new intimate venue utilising the showground grandstand.
INTERNATIONAL ACTS
Andy Irvine (Ire), Dallahan (UK), Ken Field's Hoot Band (USA), Ryan Young (Scot), The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee (US), Tom Lewis (Ire), Wallis Bird (Ire), Winter Wilson (UK);
US folk contingent - George and Georgia, Glen Gardner, Mark Bishop Evans, Rik Palieri, Sweet Tony, The Dirty Stay Out Skifflers;
NATIONAL ACTS
Alana Wilkinson, Amaidi, Andie, Apolline, Black Joak Morris, Brendan Gallagher, Bush Music Club, Charm of Finches, Coomba All-Stars, Darren Hanlon, Enda Kenny, Fiona Ross, Geoffrey W Graham, Good Tunes, Gusto Gusto, Handsome Young Strangers, Haystack Mountain Hermits, Hot Apple Band, Jarabi Band, Jessie Lloyd, Jordan Ireland & Purple Awekestra, Kay Proudlove, Lizzie Flynn & The Runaway Trains, Matt Joe Gow & Kerryn Fields, Maypole with Molly, Mickey & Michelle, Old Folk, Peter Mace Bush Poet, Pirritu, Stiff Gins, Sue Ferrers Trio, Sydney Scottish Fiddlers, Ted Egan, The Inadequates, The Water Runners, Tim Scanlan & Mana Okubo, Tuck Shop Ladies, Vardos, We Mavericks, Wendy Snook
ILLAWARRA ACTS
1140 Street Band, Carefree Road Band, Circus WOW, Combined Union Choirs, Curious Rendition Orchestra, Dru Yoga, FiddleDance Band, Frankie & Albert, Gobsmacked, Illawarra Nature Story Songs, Junkyard Rascals, Kiama Shanty Club, Mally Moo's Music 4 Minis, Mark Ballesi and Russell Churcher, Maurie Mulheron, Mumung, Nick Rheinberger, Rheinberger & Wilson, Robyn Sykes, Saplings, Shanties and Worksongs, Singongo, Soul Flamenco Illawarra, Steampunk Vagabonds, Stonybroke, Story Beats, Sunday Morning Gospel, Super Kenny and Magnificent Manda, The Con Artists, The Grandkids, The Midnight Feast, The Morning Star, The Other Noonans, The Shield Maidens and the Celt, The Swingaleles, Tia Wilson, Tribal Jewels Dance Company.
