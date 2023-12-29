Illawarra Mercury
All you need to know about the Illawarra Folk Festival 2024

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 29 2023 - 1:00pm
Music lovers across the generations visited the Illawarra Folk Festival over the weekend. Pictures by Anna Warr and Robert Peet.
The upcoming Illawarra Folk Festival is expecting thousands at Bulli Showgrounds as new volunteers infuse it with younger vibes Across January 19 to 21.

