Luxurious seaside home in Shell Cove

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Just steps from the Shellharbour Marina and surrounded by stunning beaches, this seaside paradise in Shell Cove offers an envious lifestyle.
Built only 18 months ago, the immaculate residence boasts attention to detail and an impressive list of inclusions.
Selling agent, Amanda Bonnici of Ray White Shellharbour City said what struck her first about the property was the stunning fixtures and features of the home - including the in-ground pool, show-stopping staircase and spectacular kitchen.
"The location is also fantastic with its proximity to the marina and the ocean being literally metres away," Amanda said.
The custom kitchen features integrated appliances such as a dishwasher, Smeg oven, microwave/warmer, coffee machine and induction 700mm stove complemented by a 20mm Caesarstone benchtop. You'll find plenty of storage under the benchtop and a spacious walk-in pantry.
The laundry is equally impressive, featuring ample storage, a laundry chute and luxurious gold tapware.
Step outside and relax in the undercover entertaining area, complete with a built-in barbecue and outdoor sink, or take a dip in the inviting in-ground pool surrounded by elegant travertine tiles. The perfect oasis to host family and friends all year round.
Inside, the home features European engineered oak flooring, an inbuilt TV unit in the living area, generous lounge room with direct access to the spacious yard and ducted air-conditioning throughout.
Upstairs, you'll find a separate lounge room with a study nook featuring built-in cabinetry, perfect for working or studying from home.
There are four huge bedrooms in total, with the main bedroom offering a balcony and views to the parklands, built-in wardrobes and a stylish en suite bathroom with a double shower.
The epoxy flooring in the garage, sheer curtains, feature pendant lighting and downlights throughout add to the sophistication of the home.
There is a full bathroom on both levels, the upper level including a luxurious freestanding bath and multiple linen closets providing plenty of storage.
"This home would suit all types from families to empty nesters and executives alike," Amanda said.
Walk to the world-class Shellharbour Marina, a state-of-the-art floating dock system with 270 berths that also has a range of dining and entertainment options.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.