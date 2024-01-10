Man shot dead in Nowra medical centre confrontation

An armed man has been shot dead by police following a confrontation at a Nowra medical centre today.
Police were called to a clinic on Junction St, Nowra just before 1pm on Wednesday January 10, after reports a patient produced a firearm
In a statement, NSW Police said the man emerged from the clinic armed with a firearm and confronted officers, about 2.40pm.
He was shot and was immediately treated by officers and NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
The South Coast Register reports there was a series six shots, in rapid succession, fired at 2.40pm and there were heavily armed police running towards the building.
They were followed by paramedics running to and from ambulances.
People in the street were pushed back further from the location.
Junction Street was closed for two blocks due to the police operation at the centre, which is on the corner of Osborne Street.
A critical incident team from the State Crime Command Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police says the investigation will be subject to an independent review.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.