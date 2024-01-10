Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Man shot dead in Nowra medical centre confrontation

Updated January 10 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene on Junction Street earlier today. Picture: supplied
The scene on Junction Street earlier today. Picture: supplied

An armed man has been shot dead by police following a confrontation at a Nowra medical centre today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.