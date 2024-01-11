Female changing rooms at this Gerringong oval are becoming a reality

After more than two and a half years of planning, work is about to begin on the construction of new facilities at Gerringong's Gerry Emery Reserve so the growing number of women and girls who play sport at the oval have changing rooms of their own.
John Trevenar has been the driving force behind the project since May 2021, when girls told him they had to change behind trees and in cars due to the lack of amenities.
Mr Trevenar approached Kiama Municipal Council the very next day with his idea for more female and accessible facilities, and in December 2022 the development application for an extension to the clubhouse at Gerry Emery Reserve was approved.
Construction on that extension is due to begin towards the end of January or start of February, but preliminary works are already underway.
The cricket shed has been knocked down, trees have been removed, and the site has been fenced off.
It comes after a busy year of fundraising, meetings and paperwork for Mr Trevenar, the president of Gerringong District All Sports, and the group's female co-ordinator Taryn Sams.
Mrs Sams said she was relieved for work to finally get started.
"It's been a very long process, lots of meetings and admin and paperwork and things... Can't wait for it to be done really, because it's going to be great," she said.
Mr Trevenar hopes the project will be completed by the end of the year, with the oval and existing facilities to remain in use while work is ongoing.
The council and the community have thrown its support behind the new facilities, something Mr Trevenar and Mrs Sams attribute to the love of sports in the town.
Gerringong Hardware has come on board as a major sponsor and Dan Hamilton, company director and son of owner Kevin, said the shop always supported local causes and clubs.
"It's more about us giving back to the community that's given so much to us over the years," Mr Hamilton said.
There is also a strong personal connection for Mr Hamilton and his father, as they both played soccer for Gerringong.
Mrs Sams said organisers were still looking for more sponsors and supporters to get the project over the line, and invited anyone interested to contact Gerringong District All Sports.
Mr Trevenar said the project was now anticipated to cost about $1.4 million to complete, given rising costs.
The state government has given a grant of $466,000 while Cricket Australia has provided funding of $30,000.
When finished, the extended clubhouse will include a wheelchair-accessible lift, female change rooms with toilets and showers, disabled-accessible change room facilities for referees, disabled-accessible toilets, more male and female toilets, and a new clubroom.
