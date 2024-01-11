Illawarra Mercury
Female changing rooms at this Gerringong oval are becoming a reality

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 11 2024 - 6:00pm
Gerringong District All Sports' John Trevenar and Taryn Sams, where work is about to begin on new facilities to better provide for female sportspeople. Picture by Sylvia Liber
After more than two and a half years of planning, work is about to begin on the construction of new facilities at Gerringong's Gerry Emery Reserve so the growing number of women and girls who play sport at the oval have changing rooms of their own.

