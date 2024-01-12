Country style Jamberoo home set on one acre

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Set on 4000 square metres (one acre), La Hacienda - a country style home with a Mediterranean feel, features top to bottom newly renovated interiors and full floor bed and breakfast (BnB) accommodation.
You will appreciate the open plan living spaces, high end appliances, stunning rural views and the north facing pool and entertaining deck.
The stylish bathroom includes a freestanding bath, massive glass shower space with unique glass hand basins and underfloor heating.
Generous is the key word in the open plan kitchen that has a stone topped island workspace, cupboards galore and an under bench built-in bar fridge, all surrounded by superb views to the west of the escarpment and the pool/deck area to the north.
All spaces - four bedrooms, lounge and living and multiple family areas, have views from every window.
Downstairs is devoted to BnB accommodation and has a separate entry. It could also be used as a parents/teenagers retreat or a studio for a hobby that requires a bit more than a space in the corner.
Generous extras include multiple water tanks, solar panels and a flat lawned area where you can enjoy the rural outlook or grow your very own veggie patch.
Located only 10 minutes to the coast and Kiama's pristine beaches, 30 minutes to Wollongong and 90 minutes to Sydney's southern suburbs.
