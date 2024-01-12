Why this mum-of-three is ready to guide Balgownie's women's side in 2024

Elisabeth Correia could never have predicted that an unexpected discovery at home would lead her on a path to joining a rarefied company at her beloved Balgownie Rangers.
The former Rangers junior was on Wednesday unveiled as the club's new open women's head coach, a title which has been held by a handful of women during the Rangers' 141-year history.
It has been several years since 'Bally' last fielded a top-grade women's side, but they have been confirmed to take part in the Community League division one competition in 2024.
The opportunity comes about five years after Correia became interested in coaching. Since, the mother-of-three has mentored several of Balgownie's junior teams, including in the roles of team manager and head coach.
"Mum took me along to the club back in '96 and signed me up, I think I was in the under-sevens when I first joined. I was there until the under-12s and then played for Wollongong Wolves after that for a year or two, before I moved up to Queensland,"Correia told the Mercury.
"We moved back five or six years ago and my daughter found all of my trophies in a box and was like 'what's this? How do I get this'? I explained that I got them through playing sport and soccer, and she decided that she wanted to play. It all started from there which is really cool.
"I've loved being able to mentor the kids and watching them progress. As they progress, you see that enjoyment. It's a beautiful game and watching kids enjoy it because of the skills that they've learned - and being able to implement it - is what I've enjoyed the most.
"I've found such a passion in coaching."
Correia is now excited about the opportunity of mentoring the club's senior players.
"I believe I will be just the third female coach at Balgownie. That fills me with a lot of pride and honour, and demonstrated the club's commitment towards the inclusion and development of female football in the region," she said.
"I really want to thank (men's first grade coach) Luke Buckley and (club president) Steve Buckley, who have been extremely supportive throughout the whole process."
The Rangers women's side began pre-season training last week, with Correia already almost finalising her squad for the 2024 season.
And Bally are eager to show that they won't just make up the numbers in Community League.
"We're pretty much done with recruitment now," Correia said.
"We've got a full squad and the talent is definitely there. I'm pretty pumped about it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.