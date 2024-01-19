Breaking down barriers to exercise as you get older Advertising Feature

We know maintaining an active lifestyle by engaging in regular exercise is important to enjoying a good quality of life, especially as we get older.



However sometimes transitioning from the 'knowing' to the 'doing' can be hard. Barriers to exercise can be difficult to overcome.



Lilliana Barone, the founder of Elossa Fitness, a specialised gym for people aged 60 years and over says the important thing is to identify your own specific barriers to exercise and then find ways to overcome them that work for you.

Some common barriers to exercising for older adults are:

1. Health issues

Chronic health conditions or age-related ailments can make exercise more challenging. Conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis and joint problems may limit mobility and increase the perceived difficulty of exercise.

A strategy lies in finding an exercise program that is tailored to address individual needs and specific health concerns.

"I truly believe that anyone can participate in exercise, no matter their age or health status, but it is crucial to collaborate with expert health professionals such as an exercise physiologist to ensure you are exercising safely and effectively," Lilliana said.

2. Fear of injury

Concerns about potential injuries or apprehension due to a previously sustained injury can be a significant barrier to engaging or re-engaging in exercise.



There can be a catch-22 scenario where the fear of injury prevents a return to regular exercise which leads to a decrease in fitness and strength, which in turn leads to increased risk of injury through falls, joint instability and decreased mobility.

To alleviate this fear and reduce the risk of injury from falls, it is recommended to seek expert guidance on proper exercise form, and participate in an exercise program that enhances functional fitness, strength and balance.

3. Not fit enough

"This is an interesting barrier," Lilliana said. "You have to start somewhere and that somewhere is where you are at now." An appropriate exercise program will meet you at your baseline, no matter what that is.



4. Not enough time

Time constraints is an all too familiar barrier to regular exercise no matter what age.

Workouts don't have to be long, in fact the physical activity guidelines recommend 30 minutes most days a week. Integrating physical activity into daily routines, blocking time out in your diary for exercise or exercising with friends are all strategies that can help.

"We need to prioritise exercise so that we can keep doing what we love to do and go back to doing what we used to do. Thinking of exercise as medicine may be the strategy that works," Lilliana said.

5. Social support

Social isolation is another common barrier. "The importance of social interaction can't be underestimated," Lilliana said. "Not only from the perspective of longer-term commitment to exercise but fostering a sense of connection and facilitating new relationships is also great for our general wellbeing."

Overcoming barriers to exercise by implementing individualised strategies is key to incorporating regular exercise.



Finding somewhere you feel safe and supported and most importantly enjoy going to will mean that you are more likely to stick to a regular exercise habit for the longer term.

Improving health and wellbeing in a supportive and fun environment is what Elossa strives for. Engaging in exercise is an investment in yourself for today and for the future so that you can keep doing the things you want to do.

