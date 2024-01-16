Six arrested as child drivers lead PolAir on Dapto joyride

Police have arrested a carload of children who allegedly scattered from a stolen car after a joyride to Dapto Public Pool this afternoon.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Officers on board PolAir kept watch from the sky as the six children - two girls and four boys aged between 12-14 - allegedly travelled from the pool to Kanahooka the afternoon of Tuesday, January 6.
The car involved - a dark blue Kia Sportage 4WD wagon - had earlier been reported stolen from Laver Road, Dapto.
Lake Illawarra Police District's chief inspector Gordon Dunlop said the car had a drivers aged 13 and 14 at the wheel, the two allegedly swapping driving duties at different stages of the joyride.
A member of the public saw the car at the pool about 1pm and, knowing it was stolen, reported it to police.
Insp Dunlop said police opted not to directly pursue the car, which was also spotted at Windang.
"There was no pursuit by police because of the drivers' ages," he said.
"For a community it's sad that our youth are obviously stealing someone's property and endangering peoples' lives because they definitely wouldn't be skilled enough to drive a car.
"Police weigh up the risks and we didn't pursue them because of that very reason."
Police pounced once the car came to a stop in bushland near Kanahooka and the children ran in different directions.
"All six kids were rounded up by police and they are currently in custody," Insp Dunlop said.
Support people and parents for the children were summoned to Lake Illawarra Police Station later Tuesday afternoon.
The children are from Koonawarra, Kanahooka, Dapto and Shellharbour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.