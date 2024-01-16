Luxury penthouse with ocean views

Property of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Boasting epic ocean views and an unparalleled position, this executive residence offers an opportunity you won't want to miss.
Darren Kay, listing agent and principal at Belle Property Illawarra said the magnificent corner-set luxury penthouse enjoys 273 square metres on title.
"Located on the 13th floor it is a stunning offering with beautiful high ceilings and walls of glass that showcase spectacular views of the ocean, escarpment and city skyline," Darren said.
"It is a triumph in design and has ideal spaces for those who love to entertain."
Grand in scope and scale, the apartment unfolds to spectacular effect against the dazzling north and east backdrop, with every main room flowing seamlessly to the beautifully designed full-length terrace.
The outdoor terrace is the perfect spot to sit, relax and take in the ocean vistas or to entertain your family and friends.
Inside is equally as impressive and includes sunlit and expansive open-plan interiors with engineered timber floors, spacious living and dining areas and a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, breakfast island, gas cooking and dishwasher.
There are three bedrooms, all with terrace access, the main bedroom with a walk-in robe and full en suite.
You'll also enjoy the classic comfort of ducted air-conditioning, generous storage throughout, powder room in the entry, lift access and secure basement parking for two cars.
"This north facing penthouse is ideal for retirees or makes the perfect set and forget weekender," Darren said.
"It includes access to all hotel facilities such as the pool and gym, and enjoys blue-chip proximity to cafes and restaurants, Wollongong Golf Club, WIN Sports and Entertainment Centre, Wollongong shopping precinct and a selection of beaches and walkways."
Wollongong Harbour and the CBD are also just a short walk away. This means that everything you need to enjoy the perfect beach lifestyle is right at your doorstep.
"This is an opportunity seldom seen in the current market," Darren said. "Get in touch with the team at Belle Property Illawarra today to find out more or to arrange an inspection."
This property will go to auction on Tuesday, January 23 at 5.30pm.
