Power cut to 230 homes after crash on Farmborough Road

More than 230 homes are without electricity in Unanderra and Farmborough Heights tonight, after a ute collided with a power pole.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The pole came down in a collision on Farmborough Road at about 5pm on Wednesday, January 17.
It has come to rest at about a 45-degree angle, with live power lines drooping onto the roadway, which remains closed to traffic west of Crest St as at 6pm.
Endeavour Energy contractors have arrived at the crash site, which has been cordoned off by local firefighters.
Endeavour has so far recorded 176 affected homes on Farmborough Road, 36 on Bristol Parade, 27 on Iola Avenue.
An estimate posted to the company's website indicated the power could be restored at about 12.30am on Thursday. That estimate has since been extended to 2.30am on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.