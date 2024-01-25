Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

Senior stars are shining bright in Darby & Joan

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
January 26 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi have a real chemistry in the ABC series Darby & Joan.
Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi have a real chemistry in the ABC series Darby & Joan.

DARBY & JOAN

7.30pm, Saturday, ABC

When a show combines two seniors in the lead roles and adds a whiff of romance it's safe to say they're aiming for a similarly aged viewing demographic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.