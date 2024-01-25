Senior stars are shining bright in Darby & Joan

When a show combines two seniors in the lead roles and adds a whiff of romance it's safe to say they're aiming for a similarly aged viewing demographic.
In those cases, I tend to assume that I'm not going to enjoy the show because I'm not in that demographic - not yet at least.
Though I might be closer than I thought because I didn't mind the interplay between 76-year-old Bryan Brown and 63-year-old Greta Scacchi as the lead characters in Darby & Joan.
There is the tiniest hint of romance between the two. Or at least I think there is; though that may just be because TV has taught me that any time there's a male and female lead there's supposed to be some sexual tension there.
Anyway, the pair do have a strong on-screen chemistry, so much so that when the camera focuses on other actors the show suffers for it.
That chemistry is also handy because it helps you overlook the underwhelming plot, which see them driving around the countryside solving mysteries.
It's entirely unconvincing seeing them walk up to suspects and start questioning them; because as if anyone would stand there and let two randoms confront them like that.
It's a tactic of TV - making a show about dogs instantly increases the likelihood of finding an audience.
While "dog" isn't a genre like "lifestyle" "reality" or "property porn" it really should be.
Shows about people trying to find the right dog as a pet, or wanting help in training their unruly mutt after they got it just keep on coming around.
It's hardly a surprise that Muster Dogs has come back for a second series.
A family of collie pups have been sent to farms around the country for what is a 12-month training experiment to see which owners can get their dogs trained up to help muster sheep and cattle.
Tune in and you'll soon be cheering for your favourite pup.
Why is it always the nice creatures that are in crisis?
We never hear about cockroaches nearing extinction, or rats ending up on the endangered list or campaigns to save mosquitoes before they all die.
No, it seems those sorts of animals and bugs can not only survive but thrive without any intervention from us.
Which I guess is fortunate from their perspective, because if it transpired that we were running low on roaches, people would likely say "good, how can I help them go extinct faster"?
So here we are running yet another nice creature - this time the black cockatoo - into the ground. And they are nice-looking birds - despite their name, there's some eye-catching colour going on in their plumage.
Thanks to us steadily ripping up their habitat and also driving over them in cars, there are two species of black cockatoo that are endangered and they'll likely disappear within 20 years if nothing is done.
Part of this documentary is about those trying to ensure the birds aren't gone in two decades.
