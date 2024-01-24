Coastal property with breathtaking views

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Taking full advantage of its magnificent position, this Gerringong home features extra-high raked ceilings, lots of glass and charming outdoor spaces to take in the world class ocean and rural views.
In a peaceful cul-de-sac setting, the three-bedroom property enjoys a blend of comfort and coastal appeal.
Greg Crumpton from Stone Real Estate said the home is occupied by its original owners and it is the first time it has been offered to market.
"It's a very tightly-held and sought-after pocket," Mr Crumpton said. "It's just a short stroll to the Boat Harbour ocean pool, Werri Beach and the seaside village of Gerringong where you'll find cafes, restaurants and boutique shops."
The open plan living, dining and kitchen is the heart of the home and all spill to the spacious front deck where you will be proud to entertain your family and friends.
There is also an adorable sunroom where you can just sit and spend hours taking in the serenity of the view. Watch the waves crash against the untouched headland, cattle as they graze on the stunning green hills or spectacular sunrises.
The main and second bedroom both open to the private courtyard and gardens, which gives both rooms a special outlook.
The third bedroom or potential home office is on the ground level and opens to a sweet patio, all with views of the ocean and green hills.
The bathroom has a luxurious two-person spa and charming feature window.
"This property is perfect for retirees or for holiday home/weekender buyers," Mr Crumpton said. "It offers an escape from life in the fast lane and it will immerse you in the beauty of its natural surrounds as soon as you enter."
Set on 636 square metres the home is complete with expansive and elevated outlooks, passive solar design, double glazed windows, fabulous open fireplace, air-conditioning, double garage and lovely gardens.
The home is filled with sunshine, peaceful ambience and beautiful timbers including brushbox hardwood floors.
Although in a quiet location it is within walking distance to shops, cafes, beaches, pools and off-leash dog park. The townships of Kiama, Berry and Gerroa are also in close proximity.
Mr Crumpton said, "This home requires an inspection to truly appreciate the awe-inspiring views and the serenity that this beautiful home offers."
