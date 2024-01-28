Chris Isaak is coming to a stage not far from Wollongong in April

Don't be surprised if you spot rockabilly crooner Chris Isaak at an Illawarra beach in April, as the star heads our Down Under for the A Day On The Green concert series.
Set for Centennial Vineyards in Bowral for Sunday, April 14, the Wicked Game-singer will be joined by support acts Boy & Bear, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, plus Vika & Linda.
"I think [Australia is] my favourite place to tour or just hang out," Isaak said.
"I'm so ready! Bring on the sun! Bring on the beach! I think I'm gonna wax my guitar ... I told you I was excited!"
If the man loves beaches, the region has many.
The concert series will also make it's way to Geelong, the Barossa Valley, and Mount Cotton, while Isaak will also perform solo dates in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Wellington and Auckland - all throughout April.
It follows another international act heading to the Southern Highlands vineyard the month before, Tom Jones.
The Sex Bomb singer will play a separate A Day On The Green on March 23 along with Delta Goodrem and Germein.
Tickets for A Day On The Green with Chris Isaak go on sale Friday February 2 from Ticketmaster. For more details visit: adayonthegreen.com.au
Touring nationally for Live Nation. All national tour dates: livenation.com.au
