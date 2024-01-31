Community Strong initiative fosters connection in the Illawarra through support for local charities, sporting groups

(Left to right) Wests Illawarra CEO Danny Munk, member for Wollongong, Paul Scully MP, The Flagstaff Group's manager life skills & school to work, Sarah Nodwell, Lifeline South Coast CEO Renee Green, Wests Illawarra CFO Renata Garnero and The Disability Trust senior manager community & groups, Michael Norris. Picture supplied

The connections between individuals, clubs, and businesses are what makes a community strong and it's this notion which encourages Wests Illawarra to give back to the community every day.

Wests Illawarra recently launched Community Strong, an important initiative showcasing the long-term and unwavering support it provides to Illawarra-based charities, community groups, sporting clubs and the local community.

"At Wests Illawarra, we believe that the strength of a community is measured by how we support one another," Wests Illawarra CEO, Danny Munk said.

"Through our commitment to social responsibility, we have formed meaningful partnerships with exceptional charitable organisations, provided consistent support to local sporting teams, and built a thriving community of loyal Members.

"In terms of the local economy, Wests Illawarra has created careers for hundreds of exceptional employees who live locally; they really are the heart and soul of our Club.

"We also chose to purchase products and services from hundreds of local businesses."

The total contribution Wests Illawarra made to the charities it supported the past financial year was $253,680.

The Flagstaff Group's manager of life skills and school to work, Sarah Nodwell says the support from Wests Illawarra means more people can access their services. Picture supplied

Partnering with The Flagstaff Group aligns with Wests Illawarra's values.



Their support enables Flagstaff to extend crucial assistance to participants who are not funded by the NDIS, ensuring they have access to incredible activities and experiences.



"We would have a lot of young people or people living with a disability who don't have funding and they wouldn't be able to engage in the amazing activities we provide," The Flagstaff Group's manager of life skills and school to work, Sarah Nodwell said.

Vinnies Van Program Coordinator, Kelly McCrohon said the support enables them to meet the needs of the Illawarra community. Picture supplied

Wests Illawarra's financial and volunteer support for Vinnies Vans allows them to provide up to 70 meals a night to those in need in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.

According to Vinnies Van Program Coordinator, Kelly McCrohon, it would be difficult for the service to meet the needs of the Illawarra community without the funding and volunteer support provided by Wests Illawarra.

"Many people would go hungry," she said.

Wests Illawarra Netball Club treasurer Kylie Judd describes the support from Wests Illawarra as "crucial" for their team. Picture supplied

"Wests is crucial to our organisation. Being part of women's sport is difficult, especially when it comes to sponsorship," Wests Illawarra Netball Club treasurer Kylie Judd said.

This crucial support is also appreciated at the Wests Illawarra Hockey Club.

"Without the financial support from Wests Illawarra, our hockey club would struggle," Wests Illawarra Hockey Club president Rod Sheppard said.

Wests Illawarra Hockey Club president Rod Sheppard said his team would struggle without the support. Picture supplied

Working to make the community strong is a point of pride for the team at Wests Illawarra.

"We are proud to be a part of a community that comes together to support those in need," Wests Illawarra CEO, Danny Munk said.

"These partnerships allow for meaningful and long-term changes in the community."