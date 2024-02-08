No mystery why Fishburne took the job

I do have the feeling that sometimes actors take a job because it's easy money.
Sure, they might talk about the "craft" of acting but there are times when they must think "you're going to pay me that much for staring at a camera and reciting some lines? Where do I sign".
That's the feeling I get with Lawrence Fishburne and his hosting of the four-part series History's Greatest Mysteries.
This is one of the episodes in that series, though SBS Viceland have been sneaky with the titling to make it look as though each episode is a standalone.
Each episode covers some "supernatural" phenomenon and features plenty of comment from believers and not a word from skeptics. And those believers offer a lot of guesswork and no real answers.
All the while Fishburne appears at the beginning and end to recite a script to camera and add a few voice-overs.
He could have done his work for all four episodes in a day and likely pocketed a nice pay cheque.
This is a great example of how hard it can be to pick a winning show.
On paper, Tipping Point seems totally stupid and destined to be axed before the end of the first series.
It features a cabinet with moving shelves and discs of different monetary value. Contestants get to drop a disc in at the top and, if manages to ultimately knock any others to the bottom, then they win that amount.
You know those arcade games you see in shopping centres with fun-size chocolate bars on shelves that cost $2 a pop to play (way more than the value of chocolate you can win, by the way)?
Well, that's Tipping Point.
It should suck ... and yet there is something entrancing about it. I have been known to flick through the channels and somehow end up watching this show if it pops up.
I have no idea why, I just do. And I can't be alone - the UK series has been going since 2012.
Watching this series based on a real-life story in the UK it's hard not to be reminded of that Liberal Party horror show that was Robodebt.
In the UK, the British Post Office hooked up all its outlets with accounting software called Horizon.
And it was very dodgy, wasn't it? It kept making mistakes when the people running the post offices put their takings, saying there was money missing.
The British Post Office lied about the level of screw-ups thanks to Horizon, instead prosecuting more than 900 (yes, that's 900 not 90) postmasters for theft and fraud.
It's a shocking story, one that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called "one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation's history".
For this reason alone, it's worth watching this four-part series. Though Seven doesn't appear to have a lot of faith in it; they're running two episodes back-to-back each week.
That's a classic sign of a network trying to burn through a series as quickly as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.