Ideal location and lifestyle

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Perfectly positioned to embrace the surrounding lifestyle, this stunning family home is nestled between the enchanting Blackbutt Forest and the vibrant Shellharbour Village.
It enjoys easy access to the new world-class Shellharbour Marina, local shopping centres and reputable schools.
The family home boasts four bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes, the main suite offering a convenient en suite.
The heart of the home features an open-plan design, seamlessly connecting the living, kitchen and dining areas. Enjoy the harmonious flow of space that caters to both family living and entertaining.
A culinary delight awaits in the expansive chef-style kitchen, equipped with a gas cooktop, ample storage, generous prep space and bench seating. It also has the convenience of a walk-in pantry.
Unwind in the beautiful outdoor seating area, offering a perfect spot to enjoy leafy forest views and entertain family and friends.
The low-maintenance landscaped gardens that surround the property, create a serene and welcoming atmosphere.
Whether you're a downsizer seeking tranquillity, a first-time homebuyer entering the property market, or an investor looking for a prime location, this meticulously maintained property caters to a variety of lifestyles.
