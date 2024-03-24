Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Adults, there's one room to avoid if you're after a child-free moment

Updated March 24 2024 - 12:48pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's no sanctuary from kids, even in the smallest room of the house, Paul Dorin says. Picture by Robert Peet
There's no sanctuary from kids, even in the smallest room of the house, Paul Dorin says. Picture by Robert Peet

Here's a fact: Our kids interrupt us. All the time. Under any circumstance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.