Look what you made me do: Lake Illawarra super Swiftie Kristen is Eras ready

One Wollongong Swiftie's connection to Taylor Swift is permanent: from body art to amateur beading to "Taylor-ing" her own lookalike bodysuit.
Lake Illawarra resident Kristen Paniagua, has five Taylor-inspired tattoos.
There's the girl with a mirrorball head walking on a tight rope, a little ghost with cat ears and three album references. Kristen's body is a canvas of love and admiration for Taylor's teachings.
Now 27, Kristen has been a fan for 16 years and each tattoo is sentimental.
Her first ink experience remains her most treasured - the lyrics of This Love: "This love left a permanent mark".
"It just sat with me, because to me it means anything you truly, truly love in your life, whether it be a partner, job, pet, or a past friend; it would have shaped some part of your life going forward, leaving that permanent mark," Kristen said.
It's not just the tattoos the promotions coordinator will show off at Swift's Sydney gig later this month, but also her handmade Lover bodysuit.
With minimal textiles experience, her "intricate" pink and blue outfit is almost complete. She has placed "on all the rhinestones individually, hand sewn all the sequins, made all the beaded tassels and the boots".
"It's definitely a passion I've just wanted to do for the concert," she said, having previously created an outfit for the Reputation Tour in 2018.
"If there's something I really wanna do, I just think that I can do it and I just do it."
She'll also wear homemade friendship bracelets to be traded with other Swifties.
Kristen - and her bestie Courtney - will watch two of the four Sydney concerts, one in a restricted viewing area, the other on the floor in the VIP section.
Having initially bought tickets to four of the seven Australian concerts, she re-sold two shows' tickets in a self-less act of kindness.
"I didn't feel right knowing I was going and there were so many people out there who wanted to go and didn't get tickets.
"I love that Taylor always just acts in kindness, and is nice to everyone, which I try and do with every person I come across."
Kristen has seen Taylor every time she's visited our shores, and even watched her perform at the 2012 ARIA Awards.
"I was quite young, and this would have been around when Red was just released."
"I just love that if you've been with her for the whole journey, it is something that no one will ever be able to take away from you," Kristen said.
