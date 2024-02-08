Say whatgolf? Illawarra women needed to get oddball sport off the ground

It lacks the gladiator-cool of tennis and has none of the poetry of the World Game.
It goes largely unnoticed by most sports fans and - for NSW's women's league - there often aren't enough players for a competition.
But the state's competitive female footgolfers - all six of them - say what their sport lacks in participation numbers, it makes up in novelty and challenge.
Shell Cove mother-of-three Katy Smith is appealing for more women to join her sport, having found the winner's podium a strange and lonely place.
"I rocked up for a competition one day and I was the only woman, so I won," she said.
"They took a photo with me and the trophy before the competition even started, because they knew I had to run off at the end.
"It's frustrating, because I'd love to get out and play a bit more, but there's not much opportunity for that."
Footgolf is just as it sounds - golf, on a proper 18-hole golf course, but with a soccer ball and your own legs in place of a golf ball and club.
Players "tee off" by wellying the ball towards an enlarged hole that is covered over once normal golf resumes. Unlike in soccer, there are waterways and inclines to contend with.
Jamberoo Golf Club is one of a handful of courses accredited by Footgolf Australia and on February 25 will host the first competition in the NSW Open series.
Top players can progress to the Asian Cup, to be held in Malaysia in September. But so far Ms Smith - a former state league-level soccer player - is one of only three women known to have their sights set on Malaysia, when a minimum of four players are needed to make up a team.
She is calling on interested women to visit footgolf.org.au for more information or to register for the February 25 competition.
"You just need to be able to kick a ball a decent distance. It's great for people who have played soccer, and I reckon it's great for people who have retired from soccer because it keeps you active and using the same skills," she said.
"It can be frustrating going back and forth past the hole, and there's also a few water things at Jamberoo that you can get stuck in.
"I love that I already have the skills for it, but the fact that the ground is not flat like it is on a soccer field means that you're constantly challenged."
In the year since Ms Smith's hollow trophy victory, she has rallied some old soccer friends and says there is now a core group of six women playing. More are needed if the sport in NSW is to progress, but Ms Smith remains optimistic.
"We've already increased the numbers by 600 per cent!" she said.
