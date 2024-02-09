Grand South Coast stunner

Feature Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 5
Looking for a South Coast escape where you can enjoy a slower pace but still indulge in luxury - well look no further.
This stunning, well-presented family home is ideally positioned between Jervis Bay and Sussex Inlet.
It offers a classic yet contemporary design with five large bedrooms, including two main rooms with walk-in wardrobes and en suites.
There is a modern kitchen that has stainless steel gas appliances and incorporates a spacious dining area.
A free-flowing generous floor plan, with multiple formal and casual living areas, invites easy, quiet living and leads out onto wraparound private and barbecue entertaining patios.
Set on approximately 2600 square metres the property is surrounded by established gardens that are meticulously divided into 'garden rooms' to create a resort style atmosphere. You can also entertain family and friends around the sparkling in-ground pool.
Extras include home office potential, two fireplaces, air-conditioning and multiple garaging.
The property offers a growing family or simple investor an opportunity to secure a stunning property. It was previously a very successful Airbnb guest accommodation.
Appreciate the easy drive to coastal areas of Jervis Bay and Sussex Inlet, Nowra CBD, Ulladulla, and convenient access to the Princes Highway.
