Food doco series way too filling

In the United States, this series is called The Food That Built America but somewhere along the line someone opted for this more grandiose title for the international market.
Granted, there is some validity to the phrase - more so in the introduction of production methods like assembly lines or frozen food than anything specifically related to the various food brands profiled here.
But still, that note of American exceptionalism does tend to stick in the craw.
It tells the story of some of the creators of various iconic brands - some of which really aren't all that iconic outside of America.
Sure, we've heard of Hershey chocolate but did it really build the world? No, it did not. As for CW Post, the creator of Grape Nuts - who the hell outside the US has even heard of him or his cereal?
There are some interesting stories told here and the preference for filming period pieces for every inventor must have blown the costume budget sky high.
But at 90 minutes an episode, it's simply too long. By about the hour mark I found this first episode had outstayed its welcome and couldn't watch anymore.
We've all heard the joke - how do you know if someone is a vegan? Don't worry, they'll tell you.
It used to be something levelled at CrossFit fanatics but it works equally well with vegans.
Of course, all vegans aren't like that. Many just do their thing without feeling the need to broadcast it.
It's not really the vegan-ness itself that is annoying but rather the need to tell everyone about it - and perhaps even try and convert others.
That describes the host of this series, Mena Massoud. First-up, he's got a really grating personality; seemingly driven to be the star of every scene, even when he's supposed to be interviewing someone else.
There are scenes where he clearly thinks he's so very funny and entertaining, though you can actually see the interview subjects gritting their teeth trying to get through it all.
Then, when one of his meat-eating friends tries a vegan dish, he has to ask them whether it tastes like meat. Over. And over. And over again.
Jeez, we assume it's going to taste as good as meat. If it didn't it wouldn't be in the series.
If you are a vegan, you might get something out of this series. If you're not, I doubt this will do anything to give the new lifestyle a try - though that is clearly Massoud's aim.
The SBS Viceland channel has a preference for running French-made quickie documentaries about Hollywood celebrities.
They contain no new interviews, no new information or insight and are simply made up of stock interview footage and movie clips.
It's hard to see any reason to watch them because there's not really anything even a casual fan of the star wouldn't already know.
This doco has the irritating habit of openly dismissing Murphy's repeated statements that he didn't face any racism in Hollywood, and instead repeatedly insists the opposite because it so clearly has an agenda it wants to push.
