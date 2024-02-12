The Mercury in 1992: BHP canteen workers go out on strike

Port Kembla steelworkers can buy their lunch again, after workers at the canteen ended their two-week strike.
The workers walked off the job over then owner BHP's plans to change the steelworks' food preparation system.
That change included bringing in food trucks and handing over responsibility for the system to new contractors, Advanced Food Systems.
As part of that change, the existing canteen employees would be sacked and forced to apply for one of the 55 positions with the new contractors.
Originally, those who would end up jobless would also leave the steelworks without a redundancy payout - which was the reason the workers walked.
The strike ended when BHP opted to improve a redundancy package that had already been rejected. The upgraded offer would see all permanent, part-time and casual employees who didn't land a job with the new contractor get some level of payout.
"In a few weeks of unity we have gone from no redundancy at all to an offer which will give some comfort to canteen workers who do not get a job with the new contractor," said canteen worker and union delegate Carmel Delahunty.
Also, Advanced Food Systems will keep a list of unsuccessful candidates for 12 months to fill any vacancies that arise.
However, the new canteen set-up still had to be approved by the steel unions at Port Kembla.
The new contractor in charge of the steelworks food preparation and delivery system had already gotten offside with Wollongong suppliers.
Several local businesses said they had now lost contracts to supply food to the steelworks due to Advanced looking elsewhere.
Tony Cincotta, the owner of one supplier, said the lost contract was worth $10,000 - which was a big deal with Wollongong feeling the effects of the recession.
"It will be a big blow for us and we will now be forced to lay off at least three people," Mr Cincotta said.
"If I can't pick up other business, more redundancies might be on the way."
Ray Hastie, of Hastie's Meats, had been supplying the steelworks for seven years and said losing the contract meant he would have to lay off at least one employee.
