Solo sailor and a surfing dog part of the Ocean Film Festival set for Wollongong

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is back this March with a captivating lineup of awe-inspiring films that explore the wonders of the ocean from both aerial and underwater perspectives.
Seven films from Australia and elsewhere in the world are set to grace the silver screen at the University of Wollongong on Thursday March 7.
One of the highlights is the gripping tale of record-breaking Australian sailor Lisa Blair in, Ice Maiden, as she embarks on a daring solo adventure around Antarctica.
Other highlights include the heartwarming tale of a surfing dog from Melbourne, a captivating story of a Senegalese family with a rich maritime heritage, and The Whale Song, a mesmerising documentary exploring the remarkable communication abilities of humpback whales through song.
Festival founder Jemima Robinson as the festival heads into its 11th year, said she was proud it had continued to be a platform for storytelling "that brings the beauty, challenges, and importance of our oceans to audiences around the world".
"This year's lineup is a testament to the incredible journeys, talents, and environmental messages that resonate with us all," she said.
"We are thrilled to share these inspiring films and celebrate the magic of the ocean with our dedicated audience."
The family-friendly event kicks off at the end of February on the Gold Coast and will make it's way around Australia before heading over the ditch to New Zealand.
For further details and ticketing, visit: https://oceanfilmfestivalaustralia.com.au/
