The ABC show that has kickstarted Ricky's career dream

Ricky Gamble aspires to become an animation designer, and an upcoming ABC show has given him the chance to kickstart that dream.
The Figtree resident has worked on Fizzy and Suds, an ABC Kids television series that explores different topics through two bubbles - the titular characters - who approach the world in the same way small children do: with insatiable curiosity.
Mr Gamble became involved in the show's production through Bus Stop Films, a not-for-profit filmmaking organisation for people with disability that was founded by Fizzy and Suds director Genevieve Clay-Smith.
The episodes of Fizzy and Suds are interspersed with segments called Thought Bubbles, which look at subjects from imaginative and out-of-the-box perspectives.
Mr Gamble drew the animations for one such segment in an episode on sharks, which considered the question: what would sharks do if no one was watching, what would it look like if they had a party?
"It was just wonderful to be able to open that door and celebrate his talent and show it off," Ms Clay-Smith said.
Fizzy and Suds not only approaches topics from a child's perspective but celebrates neurodiversity and divergent thinking, something that is important for Ms Clay-Smith as someone who has long been involved in inclusive filmmaking.
But it was vital for her to ensure that not only did the finished product reflect divergent thinking, but had people with disability and neurodiversity involved in its creation.
"For me that's inclusive filmmaking 101... if you're going to make content that explores and represents disability [and] neurodiversity, you need people who have that lived experience contributing," Ms Clay-Smith said, adding that this resulted in a better product.
She said it was also "really important that we give opportunities to people and put the ladder down for others".
"It's been a great process and I really value the work that [Mr Gamble] and many of the other artists and designers with disability we worked with... They've helped bring a vibrancy and a flavour to the show that is so unique, through their art," Ms Clay-Smith said.
Fizzy and Suds has become the first ABC production to gain the Inclusively Made certification, an initiative Ms Clay-Smith co-founded to promote the work of people with disability in film and creative industries.
Filmmaking has long been a passion for Mr Gamble, who also enjoys working on live action projects; he is now finishing up his first feature film, PJ, a modern adaptation of the Pinocchio story featuring a teddy bear in place of the original puppet.
But he said he hoped to one day work on Pixar films.
"It's my dream to become a famous animation designer of the Illawarra," Mr Gamble said.
Fizzy and Suds premieres on ABC Kids on March 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.