Add some vintage to your rock 'n' roll to celebrate Thirroul's 10th festival

It's a combination of all things rockabilly and rock 'n' roll with a hint of vintage thrown in - and if that's not enough it's the 10th anniversary this year.
So when organiser Elaine Stewart says the one-day Rock n Vintage Roll Festival at Ryans Hotel in Thirroul will be a hoot, you believe her.
As if celebrating a decade of festivals won't be enough, Ms Stewart has added reason to make the 2024 date extra special.
After living with cancer since 2017 her friend and festival stalwart Katherine Hawthorne died aged 35 in July 2023.
A percentage of ticket sales and money raised from fundraisers throughout the day will Kat's family "to help her two little ones, Macey and Jimi", Ms Stewart explained.
"She started with me years ago," the organiser and longtime pin-up said.
"Her artwork and her contributions were always wonderful.
"This is the very least we can do for her - 35 is just too young."
Forever a popular event with the retro, pin-up and vintage communities, the March 3 event this time coincides with an action-packed weekend.
But Ms Stewart is confident the community will rally.
The festival, to be held at Ryan's Hotel in Thirroul on March 3, will include a host of market stalls, some vintage cars, live music and a best-dressed pin-ups competition,
Tickets are available online now for $15 or expect to pay $20 on the door.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.