Kevin is retiring after 24 years of service in Warrigal's Property Services and Maintenance team. Picture by Sylvia Liber

As Warrigal bid farewell to one of their much-loved staff members, Kevin, after an impressive 24 years of dedicated service, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the impactful journey he embarked on as part of Warrigal's Property Services and Maintenance team.

Kevin entered the aged care realm due to redundancy in a role he had dedicated over two decades to.



Motivated by a desire for outdoor work and the prospect of forging meaningful connections with older people, Kevin applied for a position at Warrigal, and the rest is history.

At the heart of Warrigal's homes and villages, Kevin played a pivotal role in curating its aesthetics, ensuring that outdoor living spaces and gardens for residents and villagers remained immaculate and pristine.



Kevin turned his role into a vocation, forging meaningful connections with those he served - a factor he highlights as making a profound difference in his day-to-day experiences.

In his own words, he reflects on this ethos, "Building connections is not just about the work; it's about understanding and collaborating. It's working with them, not against them."



By actively working with the community, he listened to their desires and needs, skilfully managing expectations and navigating diverse personalities with finesse.



This intricate people management became an integral part of his responsibilities, illustrating his commitment to creating an environment that truly resonated with Warrigal's purpose: "We exist so older people live their best lives, on their own terms."

Jenni Hutchins, Warrigal's CEO, commends Kevin's dedication, stating, "Kevin's loyalty and hard work embody the values of Warrigal. His contribution has played a pivotal role in creating a positive living environment for our residents. He will truly be missed by so many."

Throughout his career, Kevin observed substantial growth in the aged care industry, with increased demand for other specialised roles like his.



Once primarily focused on nurses and care staff, the industry has expanded into diverse areas such as IT, marketing, HR, and lifestyle roles.



He encourages those interested in aged care to recognise the plethora of opportunities available, emphasising that it's no longer confined to specific roles; instead, the industry beckons those with varied skills and interests.



He underscores the importance of cultivating a strong work ethic as the foundational key to a gratifying career in this dynamic and evolving field.

Warrigal presented Kevin with a weekend getaway to the Blue Mountains at a specially-planned morning tea.



As Kevin prepares for retirement, he hopes his legacy at Warrigal will be the continuation of the well-tended gardens he helped nurture that has brought joy to residents.

