Sydney's loss might be a win for the regions

Kel writes: "I'm learning to say sorry in a timely fashion and my partner has taught me a lot about that. Once she said, 'You always think you're right' - I don't, but I saw her point, I used to be someone who would rather try to argue and debate my way out of an apology until I realised it's not about who's right or wrong, it's about who feels wronged and when you hurt someone you love, it doesn't matter whether you intended to or not - if you love and respect them, you should say sorry. I think you hit it on the head, Garry - it takes humility and perhaps bravery too because there's no guarantee the apology will be accepted and that uncertainty is what can keep people from even attempting."