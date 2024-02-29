TV wants to know who is born to rewild?

Rewilding is something that isn't going to float everyone's boat.
It's the idea that we've lost our connection with the natural environment and need to get it back - perhaps even by going off to live in the wilderness.
Though not before going and doing courses set up by rewilding people so you don't die out there.
At least that's what I think it's all about. It's hard to tell, given the rewilding people on this episode of Compass tend to explain it in soft, vague language that may mean something to those already in the scene, but doesn't much help the outsider to understand what the hell it is.
One of the focal points of the series is Claire Dunn, who lived in the bush for a year. She obviously found what she was looking for out there, because she returned keen to convert others to the rewilding way of life.
If it works for her, that's great. Me, I tend to like my lounge and TV a bit too much to go bush and live in a hut made of twigs and sticks.
Stories of con artists have become fodder for free to air and streaming services.
At first we'd watch them and think to ourselves, "Ha, I would never be so stupid as to fall for that".
But then as more and more shows were aired, some of us came to realise that it's not that the victims are stupid but rather that the con artists are really, really good at their job.
And when they've been doing it for three decades, they've had the chance to get really, really, really good.
That's how long McLaren had been running his cons, fleecing people out of a total of $60 million - and that's only the victims we know about.
It seems like every person McLaren met he sized up as a potential victim; none of them were human beings, they were all targets.
Now that he's in jail he still sees everyone the same way; according to this documentary, McLaren has even been running cons on his fellow prisoners.
If you forget the title of this show while watching it, don't worry; Dr Mosley will remind you.
He mentions "Australia's Sleep Revolution" at least once every five minutes.
While "revolution" might be overstating things a tad, the show focuses on a new sleep approach from the Flinders University Sleep Institute.
Thirty very tired and very desperate people - including insomniac Mosley - signed up to take part in the study that makes up this TV series.
The study aims to disprove the traditional methods of treating insomnia - including the prescription of sleeping pills (which don't result in restful sleep).
There are some horrible tales of those dealing with bad sleep - there are those participants who worry one day they will fall asleep at the wheel on the drive to work, and others who have to keep voluminous notes on their phone to remind themselves of what they have to do each day.
You really hope the study helps them to get a good night's sleep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.