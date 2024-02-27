Cocktails and Bahn Mi, the new vision for Wollongong staple Quay Canteen

A much-loved Vietnamese street food cafe in the heart of Wollongong is about to be given a new lease on life, though vegetarians and vegans shouldn't fret as the menu will remain the same.
John Livermore and Nicole Murphy have taken over Quay Canteen, found upstairs at 157 Crown Street, and want to continue its 15-year legacy - but with a few twists.
"We want to give it a face-lift but we don't want to change too much, at the end of the day it seemed ... people came to the store because they enjoyed the store and they enjoyed the feel," Mr Livermore told the Mercury.
"We don't want to come in like a cyclone and have people walk in and not feel at home."
Mr Livermore said the more they delved into the history of the CBD staple, the more they discovered the popularity of the venue for its atmosphere plus its lighter laksas, Bahn Mi and Bao buns.
Previous owners closed the business in September 2023 to "focus on family and regather" and thanked customers for their ongoing support via Facebook.
Known for its healthy, wholesome and quick meals that have attracted a strong vegan and vegetarian following, Ms Murphy said the revived vision for Quay would include a new bar menu with fancy cocktails with the aim to take on night service in the future, too.
"We have one of the best bartenders in Australia who has won awards for cocktails," she said.
The clothing and retail products will also remain a constant, with the duo working with a retail buyer to bring in the best quality items.
Quay Canteen will reopen to the public in mid-March, tentatively from 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday. Once settled in, the pair will open their venture on Saturdays and eventually open for evenings.
