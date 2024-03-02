Illawarra Mercury
Dendrobium mine's potential new owner provides glimpse into his plans

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 2 2024 - 6:53pm, first published 4:56pm
Matt Latimore (inset, left) and partners visited the Dendrobium mine (inset, right) and the Port Kembla Coal Terminal (main picture, Robert Peet).
Matt Latimore (inset, left) and partners visited the Dendrobium mine (inset, right) and the Port Kembla Coal Terminal (main picture, Robert Peet).

Expansion of the Dendrobium mine will be back on the table after Matt Latimore's M Resources takes control of South32's Illawarra coal mines in a $2.5 billion acquisition.

