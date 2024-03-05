Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Wolves to come up against some familiar faces in Sutherland derby

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 5 2024 - 12:34pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Beaven (inset) was at the Wolves in 2023 but now plays for Sutherland, as does Nenad Vekic. Picture by Adam McLean
Ethan Beaven (inset) was at the Wolves in 2023 but now plays for Sutherland, as does Nenad Vekic. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong Wolves versus Sutherland usually needs no introduction, but the Sharks' roster in 2024 makes it even more interesting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.