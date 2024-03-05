Wollongong Wolves to come up against some familiar faces in Sutherland derby

Wollongong Wolves versus Sutherland usually needs no introduction, but the Sharks' roster in 2024 makes it even more interesting.
Former Wolves players Ethan Beaven and Nenad Vekic both joined Sutherland in the off-season after being part of David Carney's squad in 2023.
Vekic acted as reserve goalkeeper to Tomas Butkovic in the season just gone whilst Beaven found himself one of the first names of the Wolves team sheet as the season progressed.
But now they have swapped red for blue.
The Wolves will travel to Seymour Shaw for a midweek clash on Wednesday, March 6 just days after their 1-1 draw against St George City at Albert Butler Memorial Park.
Carney's team have began the season with a win, a draw, and a loss in their opening three matches, whilst Sutherland are currently bottom as only one of two sides without recording victory so far in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.
The Wolves coach said taking on former players Beaven and Vekic would not take away from the squad's focus.
"We just concentrate on ourselves. Players come and go," Carney said.
"We're not looking at them, but we thing is we know their weaknesses. So in some way we'll be targeting them. But it's all about us.
"We did the double over them last year and they've got a younger squad this year. They're down the bottom at the moment, but it's definitely going to be a tough game.
"We don't take anyone lightly in this league. So we're going to have to be fully at it to get the three points."
The Wolves' match against Sutherland will mark the second game in a tough stretch that includes three games in seven days. On Sunday, March 10 they will take on Blacktown away, with City currently unbeaten at the top of the table.
Kickoff for the match against Sutherland is 7:30pm and can be streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
