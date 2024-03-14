There's no paradise in this dated show

Sometimes it can be hard to understand just how a show has lasted so long.
Take this one, set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.
It's now in its 14th season - 107 episodes have been made. Surely by now the island must have run out of people who can be murdered.
And if the murder victims are tourists, why do they keep going to the island?
Of course, there's the stink of colonialism here; where a white policeman has been sent to the island because the locals - who are all Black - aren't clever enough to solve the crime by themselves. It was a dated idea when the series debuted in 2011 so by now it is positively dinosaur-like.
Then there's the odd, vaudeville way the white cop announces who did it. He doesn't tell any of the local cops the solution, but gathers all the suspects in the same room and delivers a long speech where he takes everyone - cops included - through the process of how he solved the crime.
It looks really stupid. Firstly, he'd tell the other police officers rather than make them stand around and listen to his speech. Secondly, he'd just arrest the guilty person rather than stand there banging on about how clever he is.
And this has been going for 14 seasons? Unbelievable.
This is the debut of a great four-part series on the bombing of Pan-Am flight 103, which exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988.
The first episode focuses on the Lockerbie locals and the effect the incident had on the town. Which is understandable; it's hard to fathom looking out a window and seeing your field scattered with human bodies.
Later episodes follow the joint investigation of the local cops and the FBI to bring the bombers to justice.
Quiz shows tend to be limited by the intelligence of its audience.
If you don't know much about anything, you're unlikely to watch one lest it reminds you of just how dumb you are.
There is a way around this - give people the answers to the questions beforehand, but that's a bit like cheating and not really in the spirit of the whole thing.
But what about if you gave them the answers but they didn't realise they were being given the answers?
That's basically what happens in Jimmy Carr's new quiz show. Well, it's new to us anyway; as the face-mask wearing audience will tell you, the show aired in the UK back in 2021.
Carr introduces the three contestants and then the early questions are based around what each of them said.
As the show goes on, two writers come up with questions based on what Carr or someone else said or did earlier in the show.
Hence the title of the show - I Literally Just Told You. Because he did.
You don't need to have a head full of trivial knowledge to play the game, you just need to be paying attention to what is going on.
