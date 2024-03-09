Vintage plane lands upside down on Shellharbour airport runway

A small vintage plane has crashed at Shellharbour Airport, landing upside down on the runway just after midday.
Emergency services were called out to attend the crash, with police saying the plane had landed "flipped over on its nose" but that there were no injuries to the pilot and passenger inside the plane.
Fire and Rescue NSW acting superintendent Mat Sigmund said fire and specialist HAZMAT crews attended and were working to clean up the aviation fuel spill caused by the crash.
"The plane is on its roof, and we have set up fire protection and then isolated the fuel, and then they've used absorbent materials to clean up the AV gas on the runway," he said.
"They'll be be remaining on scene now to assist with the removal of the plane from the runway, and it looks like the plan at this stage is to bring crane to right it."
He said the crash has spilled about 70 litres of aviation fuel.
Ambulance Media said paramedics has assisted two patients, a man and woman in their 50s, with the woman transported to Shellharbour Hospital for further observations in a stable condition.
